This follows an exposé by investigative journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni, revealing the existence of a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia, De-Eye, training at the Osu Castle.

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Friday that the promoter of the group, Nana Wireko Addo, was initially given access to the Osu Castle as a member of government task-force assigned to retrieve state vehicles from former government officials.

According to him, after the conclusion of the work of the taskforce in August 2018, Nana Wireko, subsequently, converted the office allocated to him into a private business office for the stated purposes of his company.

"Admittedly, this should not have been allowed to happen in the first place, but was quickly dealt with in October 2018, when he was evicted from the premises by a joint operation involving personnel of National Security and the Police," he said.

"We wish to reiterate that, contrary to their attempts, Nana Wireko Addo is currently not associated with President Akufo-Addo. Indeed, Nana Wireko Addo left the employ of President Akufo-Addo in 2010, at a time when he was not even presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party. A simple check would have revealed this," he added.

Government had earlier categorically denied no group was operating from Osu Castle, which was until 2012 the seat of government.

“My checks from National Security have revealed that no such group is operating from the Castle,” Mr. Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at Jubilee House told Manasseh before the airing of the documentary titled ‘militia in the heart of the nation’.

According to the Minister of Information, the group is a company that is into finding jobs for young unemployed persons.

“From Joy News’ own documentary, it is clear that the company is involved in helping unemployed young men and women find jobs, and operates a website that openly states their objectives," he noted.