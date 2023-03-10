He said this government has been very sincere to Ghanaians on all the promises it made prior to being voted into power.
Akufo-Addo’s government has been very truthful to Ghanaians – Afenyo Markin
Alexander Afenyo Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament has lauded the achievements of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He explained that, President Akufo-Addo promised Ghanaians free SHS during his campaign in 2016 and has indeed honoured the huge capital intensive intervention so as to build the future of many Ghanaians who might not have gotten the opportunity to experience or complete senior high school.
The Member of Parliament for Effutu further mentioned the reduction of utility tariffs especially on electricity which the then Mahama-led government failed to do same for Ghanaians.
President Akufo-Addo’s government reduced these tariffs to about thirty percent (30 percent) to enable Ghanaians to have some kind of relief in the use of utilities, he stated.
Mr Afenyo Markin further spoke about the numerous taxes which were abolished by the NPP government in 2017, 2018 and 2019 so as not to burden Ghanaians until the advent of Covid-19.
He noted that despite the Covid-19 setback and the recent economic hardship occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine war, President Akufo-Addo is still keeping to his promises on most of his social interventions.
