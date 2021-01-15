This was disclosed by the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye to Citi News in Accra.

“By the natural sequence of events, once the petitioner has sought the audience of the court to make some amendments in their petition, it is only proper that the respondent also does the same by today. The Supreme Court gave an order that if you have any response to the amended petition, you should file it today.”

He further indicated that the legal team will insist on its preliminary objection for the case to be dismissed.

“They do not have to waste the court’s time on these issues because the facts they have presented do not support their case.”

In its first sitting, the Supreme Court granted a plea by lawyers of Mr. Mahama to amend their petition.

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo wins second term after beating John Mahama again

The NDC filed a motion in court and argues that an error was made in the description and positioning of the parties to be served the writ.

It also pointed out that there was a typographical error with one of the reliefs in the writ.

It said: "In the relief numbered (f) on the writ which was repeated in paragraph 35(f) of the petition, there is a typographical error in the third and fourth lines, which refers to 1st Respondent [Electoral Commision] instead of 2nd Respondent [President Akufo-Addo]."