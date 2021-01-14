The NDC filed a motion in court and argues that an error was made in the description and positioning of the parties to be served the writ.

It also pointed out that there was a typographical error with one of the reliefs in the writ.

It said: "In the relief numbered (f) on the writ which was repeated in paragraph 35(f) of the petition, there is a typographical error in the third and fourth lines, which refers to 1st Respondent [Electoral Commision] instead of 2nd Respondent [President Akufo-Addo]."

Lawyers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) opposed the motion for the amendment.

But the Apex Court, however, held that the amendment will not in any way affect the election petition and accordingly granted it and ordered the petitioner to file the amendment by close of today, Thursday, January 14, 2021, and the Respondents are to do so Friday, December 15, 2021.

The court has adjourned to next Tuesday, January 19, 2021, for the pre-trial.

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted a request by Mahama to have the proceedings of the 2020 election petition telecast live on national television.

John Mahama was in court for the hearing.