The court has also set Tuesday, January 26, 2021, to start the hearing.

The Supreme Court has also set out five issues for determination in the 2020 presidential election petition.

And a determination of the five issues, it will enable the court to come to a conclusion as to whether or not the petition has any merit.

The Supreme court has set timelines and mode of trial for it to hear the petition.

The five issues are:

whether or not the petition discloses any cause of action - that is if there are any legal grounds for the petition,

whether or not the second respondent [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] met the Article 63 (3) threshold of the 1992 Constitution - this constitutional provision states that a presidential candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of the total valid votes cast to be declared as President-elect,

whether or not the 2nd respondent [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] still met the Article 63(3) of the 1992 threshold by the exclusion or inclusion of the Techiman South constituency presidential election results.

Other issues are: