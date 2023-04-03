Alan Kyeremanten commiserates with late Kumawu MP’s family

“I can fully understand the hurts and sadness in this house, in this family and the NPP as well as the whole country but I just want you to know that God allowed this to happen and I pray he finds a way to comfort and console all of us”, the former Trade Minister said.

Mr Kyerematen was joined by his campaign team to mourn the late NPP lawmaker.

Ashanti Regional Coordinator ‘Team Alan’ and former MP for Manhyia North Collins Owusu Amankwah recounted the frustrations the late lawmaker encountered stressing that, that did not discourage him from serving his party and constituents.

“It’s a sorry sight-seeing all of us gathered to mourn someone who was humane to be treated in such a bad manner and for me, I am comforted that he knew God and would be in a good place now”, the former MP stated.

For his part, the head of the family of the late MP Lawyer Asiedu Basoah thanked Mr Kyerematen and his team for the visit.

The death of the late Philip Basoah, he noted was a big blow to the family and members were yet to come to terms with the same.

He disclosed that the one-week traditional rites for the late MP would be held on the 27th day of April.

“The family has met and decided that the one-week rites should be held on the 27th day of April 2023 and we believe by that time we would have settled on the final date for the burial and funeral of our late brother and MP”, the family head stated.