Alfred Kotey Ashie emerges as NDC Parliamentary candidate for Odododiodioo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a democratic exercise marked by enthusiasm and participation, Alfred Kotey Ashie has secured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidacy for the Odododiodioo constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Alfred Kotey
Alfred Kotey

The electoral process, which saw over 2300 delegates exercising their voting rights, unfolded after overcoming legal challenges that initially led to a postponement.

He polled 1209 votes in Sunday’s election while his contender, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea secured 952 votes of the total votes of 2161.

Disqualified candidate Michael Nii Yarboi Annan had filed an interlocutory injunction application, seeking redress against his disqualification by the party's Functional Executive Committee.

However, an Accra High Court dismissal of this application paved the way for the resumption of the electoral process.

The NDC had disqualified Annan from participating in the parliamentary election for the Odododiodioo Constituency based on findings by a special committee. The committee, established by the Functional Executive Committee of the party, concluded that Annan did not meet the qualification criteria outlined in Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution.

Article 41(8)(b) stipulates that a member must be an active party member at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations. The court injunction obtained by the disqualified candidate initially led to the indefinite postponement of the primary.

With the court's dismissal, the NDC proceeded with the Odododiodioo constituency primary, resulting in Alfred Kotey Ashie securing the party's parliamentary candidacy.

The electoral victory positions him to represent the NDC in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

