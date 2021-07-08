Soldiers demoted for beating residents in Wa

A 4-member committee was tasked to investigate the assault in the Upper West Region after its preliminary findings concluded that the soldiers must be punished.

The soldiers are; the Orderly, Guard Commander, and the Sentry.

The Orderly has been demoted from Staff Sergeant to Corporal whilst the Guard Commander and the Sentry have been demoted from Corporal to Private and Lance Corporal to Private respectively.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, a video surfaced online and shows numerous military men in uniform flooding the streets of Wa and assaulting every resident on sight including a pregnant woman, a mentally ill man, and the Public Relation Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council.

Some eyewitnesses said the soldiers claimed they were searching for their stolen mobile phone.

The unruly soldiers allegedly claimed that the mobile phone of one of them was snatched by an unknown person Wednesday night.

A teacher who was going home after school also fell victim to the incident. He narrated that the soldiers even dared them to call the police if they wanted, saying they would beat the police too if they tried to interfere with their criminal activities.

They stopped moving cars, motorbikes, and tricycles and assaulted occupants.