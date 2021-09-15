The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of the publication of false news contrary to section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29, and remanded into police custody to reappear on September 16, 2021, for the court to reconsider the bail application.

Chief Inspector Godfeed Bampoe, the prosecutor who held brief for ASP Sylvester Asare argued that the matter is still under investigation and remanding the accused will help the investigators.

Per the brief facts presented to the court by the Prosecutor, the accused "also stated that he buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashiaman to perform a sacrifice for Alfred Agbesi [The former MP for Ashaiman)."

The former Ashaiman MP in reaction said the allegations are unfounded.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "that it is very strange that he killed for me to win an election, that is ridiculous. It can never be true. I’ve never heard it, I’ve never dreamt of such a thing. I don’t even know the personality involved in this matter.

"How could that have been possible if he was doing something for us, to me, to the party or what? I can’t explain it. Simple and short it's not true."