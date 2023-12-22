Alumnus Felix Manford's generous donation empowers Prempeh College Robotics team

Felix Manford's journey after leaving Prempeh College has been nothing short of impressive. After obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Administration from the University of Ghana Business School, he embarked on a successful career at Goldman Sachs UK, working in the Global Investment Research division in London driven by a profound commitment to driving positive change in Africa, Felix returned to Ghana to establish Tendo, where he currently serves as CEO and co-founder.

Tendo (tendo.app) is an innovative platform that empowers individuals to launch online retail businesses without the need for capital investment or inventory purchases. The impact of Tendo has been substantial, attracting investments from renowned entities such as YCombinator, Google, JobTech Alliance, and Catalyst Fund.

Felix Manford's journey serves as an inspiration to the current students of Prempeh College, showing them the heights that can be achieved through dedication and a passion for making a difference.

The Prempeh College Robotics Team has made the school proud by achieving an extraordinary feat clinching two world championship titles at the 2023 Robofest held in the United States of America.

This accomplishment adds to the school's record of securing international recognition, as they had previously won the championship in 2019 and 2020 and the team's consistent success not only solidifies their reputation but also showcases their exceptional skills on the global stage.

During the donation presentation ceremony held at Prempeh College, Felix Manford emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in addressing some of Africa's most significant challenges he encouraged the students to continue exploring real-life applications for their robotics projects, highlighting the potential for their innovations to drive meaningful change.

Felix Manford also pledged his commitment to supporting the team by providing career guidance and opportunities in the future. This ongoing support will undoubtedly be invaluable to the students as they continue their robotics journey.

Assistant Headmaster of Prempeh College in charge of Academics, Mr. James Owusu Achiaw, expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the school to Felix Manford, he emphasized how donations like these play a pivotal role in sustaining the team's operations and ensuring future success.