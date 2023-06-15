ADVERTISEMENT
Ama Ata Aidoo will get a state assisted funeral – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that legendary Ghanaian author, Professor Ama Ata Aidoo will be given a state assisted burial.

Ama Ata Aidoo
According to the President, this will be done to honour her for her immense contributions to academia in Ghana.

“I’m happy that the arrangements you have made for her funeral will allow me to attend the laying in-state,” President Akufo-Addo said at a brief ceremony to receive the family.

He further added that “Even before you came here, I had made the decision that she should be given a state-assisted burial. She deserves it, and it will give myself and the people of Ghana the opportunity to pay our last respects.”

The renowned author died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at age 83.

At the meeting to officially inform President Akufo-Addo of her demise, the family of the late writer said the funeral rights will begin on July 13th and end on 16th July 2023.

Christina Ama Ata Aidoo was born on 23 March 1940 in Abeadzi Kyiakor, near Saltpond, in the Central Region of Ghana.

Ama Ata Aidoo
She was raised in a Fante royal household, the daughter of Nana Yaw Fama, chief of Abeadzi Kyiakor, and Maame Abasema. She grew up at a time of resurgent British neocolonialism that was taking place in her homeland.

Aidoo attended Wesley Girls’ Senior High School in Cape Coast, from 1961 to 1964. After high school, she enrolled at the University of Ghana, Legon, where she obtained the degree of Bachelor of Arts in English and also wrote her first play, The Dilemma of a Ghost, in 1964.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
