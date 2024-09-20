Amb Cash-Eric Ogazi sworn in as 1st Dep Africa Head in Youth network for UNSCR 2250

This swearing in ceremony marked the appointment of key officials to further the organisation's mission. United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 addresses youth in the context of international peace and security, acknowledging their contributions to peacebuilding. It provides a framework for developing policies and programs by member states, the UN, and civil society.

Adopted in December 2015, this global policy framework explores the impact of conflict on young people and outlines strategies to involve them in building peaceful communities.

The resolution focuses on five key pillars: Participation, Protection, Prevention, Partnership, Disengagement, and Reintegration, reshaping the narrative around youth and peace by promoting their active role in fostering peace and security.

Amb. Cash-Eric's dedication and service have been recognised by the Peace Institute For Peace and Human Rights and the IYN for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, honoring him as an Honorable Volunteer for his outstanding contributions towards advancing the organisation's agenda. In an interview with Pulse Ghana, he expressed gratitude for the promotion and pledged to fulfill his new role to the best of his abilities. In his speech he said :

"Dear esteemed colleagues, Global President and leadership, Africa Head, Country Heads, Deputies, Ambassadors and patrons, it is with great honour and gratitude that I address you today, albeit in absentia, as the newly appointed First Deputy Africa Head for the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR 2250).

This moment marks a significant milestone in my journey of service and dedication to our shared cause.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported and believed in me, from the Global President to my fellow Deputies and Ambassadors. Your trust and confidence inspire me to fulfill my duties with unwavering commitment and passion. Together, we will strive to make a positive impact and advance the goals of IYNUNSCR 2250 in Africa and beyond.

As we embark on this collective mission, let us remember the power of unity, collaboration, and youth empowerment in shaping a better future for generations to come. I look forward to working hand in hand with each of you to drive positive change and create a world where the voices of youth are heard and valued.

Thank you for this incredible opportunity, and I am excited to embark on this journey with all of you. Together, we can make a difference!

He passionately emphasised the significance of youth in decision-making, articulating, "The enthusiasm and foresight of young people worldwide illuminate the way towards a more radiant tomorrow. Let's acknowledge and honor the crucial role of youth in shaping a peaceful, just, and inclusive society. Let's unite our efforts to forge a future where all young individuals can thrive and contribute to a tomorrow brimming with optimism and potential. The power to mold the future rests within your reach. Dare to dream boldly, take courageous actions, and persist in igniting transformation!"

Amb. Hon. Cash-Eric embodies a multifaceted persona, excelling as a young diplomat, Vice Chairman of the esteemed SDTA Awards, Director of the renowned Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, Fashion Stylist at Supreme Dynamic Agency, accomplished model, and aspiring actor.