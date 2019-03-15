He said Amewu has to resign his post over the recent power outages that have rocked the nation.

“We are expecting him to tend in his resignation because in November he promised us and it did not happen and he is still promising and you are taking it? We do not need to take him serious,” Mutawakilu said.

Addressing journalists on the recent erratic power supply also known as “dumsor” Adam Mutawakilu said a load shedding timetable should be announced to at least help consumers plan their activities.

“There is a huge shortfall of 1,000 megawatts and I want President Nana Akufo-Addo to officially declare dumsor and come out with a load shedding timetable because this is causing a lot of havoc to businesses and he must do the honourable thing by officially declaring dumsor,” Mutawakilu stated.

“Last night I slept in darkness. You know the Minority raised the issue that we are back to Dumsor and in November GRIDCo gave the same explanation that it is due to technical challenges and I said it is because we do not have money. Since November we have consistently had load shedding and it is not as widespread as it has happened the day before and, as we speak, many other areas are still experiencing it.”

The Minister has assured that the outages will just last for 5 days and it is due to some challenges being accounted by at some of the sub-stations in Accra.