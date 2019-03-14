He said the cuts are expected to ease and subsequently stop in a weeks time.

After his visit to some sub-stations in Accra, the Minister attributed the outages to the construction works going on at the Pokuase Interchange.

He said, "Definitely because of the construction work (Pokuase interchange) that is ongoing there is the need for them to halt the transmission of power for this period and so these some of the problems but my expectation thinking is that it is going to be completed withing five days. But we have put in measures to minimize the impact."

However, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) also issued a statement yesterday explaining the causes of the outages.

In a statement released to the media, they said some transmission lines tripped with all generating units at Aboadze, Bui, Asogli, Kpone and Kpong sub-stations.