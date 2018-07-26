Amissah-Arthur begins journey home as Mahama bids farewell

news

Former president John Mahama has bid final farewell to the late former late vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The funeral rites of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana will start on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

His body will be laid in state at the foyer of the Conference Centre where the general public will be allowed to file past the body from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Mahama in a Facebook post said: "Today, all of us- family, party comrades, well-wishers and the nation-are united in grief at his passing. Our hearts reach out at this time to Matilda and the children, and also his aged mother." Damrifa Due! Damrifa Die!!".

A Thanksgiving, however, is expected to be held on Sunday 29th July 2018 at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018.

He reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym Friday morning and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic, and politician was the sixth Vice-President, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

However, the Accra Regional Police Command has announced that some roads around the Osu Cemetery and its environs will be closed temporarily for the funeral and burial.

The affected roads are the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, on the Lokko Street and the Castle road, from the AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.

The road will remain closed from Thursday, 26 July to Friday, 27 July 2018, and unmarked vehicles will not be permitted to park or drive through those routes.

Motorists from the Lokko Street towards the Castle road are advised to use the Ajumaku and Oxford Streets.