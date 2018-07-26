Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Amissah-Arthur begins journey home as Mahama bids farewell


Rest in Peace Amissah-Arthur goes home as Mahama bids farewell

The funeral rites of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana will start on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

  • Published:
Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

Former president John Mahama has bid final farewell to the late former late vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The funeral rites of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana will start on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

His body will be laid in state at the foyer of the Conference Centre where the general public will be allowed to file past the body from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Mahama in a Facebook post said: "Today, all of us- family, party comrades, well-wishers and the nation-are united in grief at his passing. Our hearts reach out at this time to Matilda and the children, and also his aged mother." Damrifa Due! Damrifa Die!!".

READ MORE: I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John

A Thanksgiving, however, is expected to be held on Sunday 29th July 2018 at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.

Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018.

He reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym Friday morning and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic, and politician was the sixth Vice-President, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

However, the Accra Regional Police Command has announced that some roads around the Osu Cemetery and its environs will be closed temporarily for the funeral and burial.

READ ALSO: All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre

The affected roads are the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, on the Lokko Street and the Castle road, from the AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.

The road will remain closed from Thursday, 26 July to Friday, 27 July 2018, and unmarked vehicles will not be permitted to park or drive through those routes.

Motorists from the Lokko Street towards the Castle road are advised to use the Ajumaku and Oxford Streets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Suggestion: First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP Suggestion First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP
School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report
Child Abuse: Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter Child Abuse Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter
Midland Assault: Police pleads not guilty in court Midland Assault Police pleads not guilty in court
Accusations: Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning Accusations Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning
Defense Cooperation: 800 US soldiers in Ghana for jungle warfare training Defense Cooperation 800 US soldiers in Ghana for jungle warfare training

Recommended Videos

Pastor's Rides: Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce Pastor's Rides Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce
Growing Population: Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns
Police Assault: Police commander who got 14 yr boy lashed interdicted Police Assault Police commander who got 14 yr boy lashed interdicted



Top Articles

1 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
2 Threat Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gunbullet
3 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
4 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face...bullet
5 In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money –...bullet
6 Injustice Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being...bullet
7 Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaimanbullet
8 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police...bullet
9 Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for...bullet
10 Midland Assault Police pleads not guilty in courtbullet

Related Articles

Late Veep Moree clan demands body of the late Amissah-Arthur
Former Vice President No ambulance, we threw Amissah-Arthur in a pickup- Okyehene reveals
Amissah-Arthur’s Death Family contracts pastor to break news of Amissah-Arthur’s death to his 92-year-old mum
Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true
NDC Party 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu
Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre
Interment Amissah-Arthur to be buried at the military cemetery
Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur
Keep fit Ministers embark on health walk after retreat in Ho

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

The victim, Stanley Antwi
Police Brutality Police Commander interdicted over lashing of 14-year-old
Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure
Development Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure
Gitmo Detainees Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana
Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
Warning Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't