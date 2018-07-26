All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at AICC

news

Everything appears ready for the final burial and funeral rites of Ghana’s former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The funeral rites of the former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor will start on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

READ ALSO: Ambition: I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensah

His body will be laid in state at the foyer of the Conference Centre where the general public will be allowed to file past the body from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The late Amissah-Arthur’s burial service will also be held at the forecourt of the State House, after which his mortal remains will be laid to rest at the military cemetery at Burma Camp.

The funeral will be concluded with a memorial thanksgiving service at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Education In Ghana: Free SHS will continuously be free for all – Gabby tells Ofori-Atta

The former vice president died three weeks ago, aged 67, after collapsing at a gym in Accra.