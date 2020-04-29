According to him, the economy is faring better currently than it was under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

During a recent digital interaction, Mahama accused the Akufo-Addo government of playing propaganda with the economy.

He said the struggles of the economy after just a month of the COVID-19 pandemic shows the economy is in ICU and needs ventilators to survive.

READ ALSO: ‘You don’t run an economy with textbooks and lectures’ – Mahama jabs Bawumia

NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

“Unfortunately, this government has used a lot of propaganda saying the economy has been the best that we have ever had since independence. Unfortunately, just one month of coronavirus the economy is in ICU,” Mahama said.

“If we didn’t run to the IMF for the one billion rapid credit facility, it is possible that in the next month probably salaries would not have been paid and so our economy is on ventilators, and it needs thinking to rescue it from the ICU.”

However, the Information Minister has hit back at the former President, while taking a swipe at him over the power situation during (Mahama) his own time as President.

“An economy that can’t keep the lights on will not be able to afford a ventilator let alone to keep it functioning to save lives,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“We have come far as a country on a more serious note, building a strong economic base to fund all that we are doing.”

He added that the robust nature of the economy is the reason why government has been able to undertake several interventions and programmes since the pandemic hit the country.