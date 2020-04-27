According to him, although the President many be unusually ambitious, “he usually puts his mouth where his ambition is and his money where his mouth is.”

During his 8th address to the nation on the Coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, April 26, the President said his government will begin the construction of 88 hospitals in the 88 districts to boost health delivery across the country.

Giving a breakdown, he said 10 will be built in the Ashanti region, nine in the Volta region, nine in the Central region, eight in the Eastern region and seven in the Greater Accra region.

READ ALSO: Ghana grateful to have Oppong Nkrumah in this difficult period – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Also, seven of the hospitals will be built in Upper East, five each in the Northern, Oti, Upper West and the Bono regions, while four will be built in the Western North and Western regions.

Meanwhile, the Ahafo and Savannah regions will have three district hospitals, two in Bono East, and two more in North East Regions.

While a section of the public has expressed doubts over the feasibility of the projects, Gabby Otchere-Darko believes the Akufo-Addo will deliver all 88 hospitals as promised.

Gabby's Facebook post

In a Facebook post, Gabby, who is a nephew of the President, wrote: “I’ve heard some senior NDC politicians making jokes that there is simply no money budgeted for health in 2020 to allow the President to deliver 88 hospitals. Well, there wasn’t COVID-19 when the budget was made.”

He added: “When Akufo-Addo’s Cabinet sat until 2am last Thursday they didn’t do that to drink tea and chew cream crackers.

“They were dissecting every aspect of this most ambitious health infrastructure programme ever to be rolled out since Independence.”