John Mahama earlier said despite the NPP regime led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking more than twice the amount of loans his government took, the president has not embarked on any major development project to justify the loans.

He wondered what the government had been using the borrowed money for, especially as many communities are lamenting the absence of development projects.

Mahama said the government's GH¢140 billion loans constitute a significant addition to the national debt stock, yet the president and his officials cannot point to development projects.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Sampa in the Jaman North constituency as part of his tour of the Bono Region, he said "When I was in government, we borrowed ¢54billion and Ghanaians could visibly see what we used the money for, in the area of roads, water, electricity, airport, harbour, and schools, among others."

"But after staying in office for four years, do you know the money they have borrowed?" he queried.

He added: "The NPP government has borrowed ¢140 billion and the sad aspect is that the government has failed to explain to Ghanaians what they have used the money for in the area of roads, water, and schools, among others.

"So what are they using the money for?"

Mahama said it is not true that the NPP government has borrowed to finance Free Senior High School education as it is claimed by some government spokespersons, adding that the Free SHS is funded from Ghan's share of oil revenue.

But the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, responding to the former president in a Facebook post said he will provide him with answers on what the money borrowed has been used for.

Below are the projects Bawumia showed Mahama on his Facebook wall:

The former president John Mahama recently asked what the Government of the NPP has used the monies it has borrowed during its term for. I will provide the former president with some answers and only ask that he takes his time to read.

1. I note that the former president himself had answered his own question in the video clip below:

https://www.accuratenewsgh.com/watch-john-mahama-on.../

2. I will nonetheless provide some information for the education of the former president.

3. The NPP in its first term has undertaken more infrastructure projects than any other Government in its first term in the Fourth Republic. The latest data shows that in total, we have undertaken 18,891 projects, completed 10,153 and have 8,738 ongoing. The details of these projects can be found at the delivery tracker portal:

www.deliverytracker.gov.gh

4. The infrastructure projects across all sectors can be found in all 260 districts in the country. Some of the projects include:

Road Infrastructure (Ongoing and Completed)

• 751 km of Asphaltic Overlay (largest in history)

• Tema Interchange

• Tamale Interchange

• Pokuase Interchange

• PTC Interchange, Takoradi

• Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange

• 79 steel, concrete, and footbridges across the country.

46 of them are completed.

• 46 cocoa road projects completed since 2017

• Bimbilla -Salaga road

• Gushegu- Nalerigu road

• Nakpayili-Wulensi-Kpandai

• Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodopepesu

• Kpando-Nkonya-Worawora

• Nandi Junction-Doedokope

• Krachi-Banda

• Dambai Town roads

• Rehabilitation of selected roads in Agbogbloshie - main road and links

• Reconstruction of Otano Junction to School junction Adjiriganor

• Rehabilitation of Old Fadama Area Reads

• Asphaltic overlay works of selected roads in Adentan Municipality

• Asphaltic Overlay works of selected roads in Okaikwei North Municipality

• Asphaltic Overlay of selected roads in Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly

• Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu-Nakpanduri-Binde road

• Nalerigu-Gbintiri road

• Yagaba-Mankragu road

• Wulugu-Wiase road

• Chereponi Town Roads

• Bunkuprugu Town Roads

• Nalerigu Town Roads

• Walewale Town Roads

• Kete-Krachi Town Roads

• Nkonya – Kwamikrom Road

• Worawora – Jasikan Road

• Kumasi Inner City Roads

• Cape Coast Inner City roads

• Sunyani Inner City roads

• Prestea Inner City Roads

• Accra Inner City Roads

• La Beach Road

• Dualization of Ho Main Road

• Obeyeyie-Amrahia-Ablekuma road

• Dormaa Town roads

• Atebubu town roads

• Atebubu-Kwame-Danso

• Akim-Oda-Ofoasekuma

• Sampa-Jinini

• Bawjiase-Swedru

• Osiem-Begoro

• Anwiankwanta – Obuasi

• Mampong – Kofiase

• Nsuta – Beposo

• Benchimaa – Adjoafua

• Bolga-Bawku – Polmankon

• Bolga – Naaga

• Lawra – Hamile

• Akrodie – Sayereso

• Tepa – Bomaa

• Hwidiem Town Roads

• Kenyasi Town roads

• Mim Town Roads

• Bechem Town roads

• Cape Coast – Twifo Praso

• Mankessim-Ayeldo-Abura

• Dunkwa-Awisem

• Dunkwa Town Roads

• Bridge over river Pra

• Akontombra-Wiawso

• Akontombra-Boadi

• Juaboso-Dadieso

• Juaboso Town Roads

• Daboya – Makarigu roads

• Essan/Debiso Town roads

• Enchi-Elubo

AGRICULTURE (Ongoing and Completed)

• 439 small earth dams (one village one dam) – 375 complete

• 19 irrigation projects

• Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam

• 80 1000MT warehouses (one district one warehouse)

• 100 Green houses and three Greenhouse Training Centres with commercial components, at Dawhenya, Akumadan, and Bawjiase constructed.

HEALTH (Ongoing and Completed)

• 439 CHPS compounds

• 55 maternity blocks

• 69 Clinics

• Out of 30 health infrastructure projects inherited by the NPP, we have completed 16 of them including 10 polyclinics and 2 district hospitals. There is also ongoing construction of another 9 district hospitals.

• District hospitals starting at Dronbonso, Twedie, Manso Nkwanta, Sobronum, Jumapo, Adukrom, Chiase Kwabeng, Anyinam

• 600 bed regional hospital in Koforidua

• 500 bed military hospital in Afari

• Children and Maternity block at KATH

• Rehabilitation of Tetteh Quarshie, Kibi, and Atibie hospitals

• First ever Infectious disease center - Kwabenya

• Zipline Drone Center – Omenako

• Zipline Drone Center - Walewale

• Zipline Drone Center - Mampong

• Zipline Drone Center - Sefwi Wiawso

• 307 well-equipped state of the art ambulances

WATER AND SANITATION (Ongoing and Completed)

• Greater Accra Metropolitan Water and Sanitation Project

Beneficiary Communities:

o Teshie, Nungua, Glefe, Gbegbeyise, Mamponse, Chorkor, Manmomo, Asofaa, Adjei Kojo, Nii Boye Town, Fafraha, Ogbojo East (Zieyong), Otanor, Tetegu, Ashaley Botwe, Zenu, Katamanso (New Legon), Taifa, Sarpeiman, Gbetsile, Ngleshie Amanfro, New Lakpana, Zignishore, Ablekuma township, Olebu township, Dome Kwabenya, Pokuase, La Nkwantanang and other areas

o

• Upper East Water Project

o Bolgatanga, Navrongo, Bongo, Zuarungu, Gia, Paga, and communities along the pipeline routes.

Sustainable Rural Water Supply Project

Water Supply Systems constructed at:

Bronsanko, Asiri, Jankufa, Prang, Dotobaa in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Walewale, Gambaga, Nalerigu, Gushiegu, Saboba, Chereponi, Yapei towns within the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions

Asempane-ye and Oseikojo-krom Water systems in the Western and Western North Regions

Rehabilitation of the Lambussie, Hamile/ Happa Water Systems

250 No. Boreholes under construction at Daffiama-Bussie, Lawra, Sissala West, Nandom, and Jirapa Districts all in the Upper West Region.

Drilling of 30no. boreholes for the development of 7no. systems in fluoride prone communities in Bongo in the Upper East Region

Essarkyir, Mando, Abaasa, Obonster, Essiam, Gomoa Enyiresi, Anomasa, Ayelda, Bontrase, Papase, Agona Nkum communities which are within the saline belt are being connected to GWCL Lines in the Central Region.

rehabilitation and expansion of 151 Small Town Piped Water Systems across the country. Some of the systems that have been rehabilitated are in Vakpo, Taviefe, Akatsi in the Volta region, Mim in the Bono region, Manso Nkwanta, Manso Atwedie Juaben and Seniagya in the Ashanti region.

• Tamale Water Project

• Damango Water Project

• Wenchi Water Project

• 3,393 boreholes

TOILETS

• 150,000 household and institutional toilets constructed

• Population with access to toilet facilities has increased from 14% in 2017 to 21% by 2019.

• Over 5,498 Communities Declared Open Defecation Free

• No Cholera cases recorded since 2017

MARKETS

o construction of 470 market related infrastructure including markets complexes and rural markets

o construction has started on the first phase of the Works of the redevelopment of Mankesim Market Complex and Dome Market.

INDUSTRIALIZATION (Ongoing and Completed)

• 76 IDIF companies in operation

• 107 IDIF companies under construction

• VW car assembly plant has commenced production

• One large scale state of the art WHO GPM certified manufacturing company

• 67 Business Resource Centres established in 67 districts

• 31 Technology solution centres established/upgraded in 31 districts

SPORTS (Ongoing and Completed)

A total of 68 sports infrastructure projects have been undertaken since 2017. These include:

• Construction of ten (10) 5,000 seater Youth and Sports Centres of Excellence in ten regions of the country are at various stages of completion.

• Kaneshie, (Greater Accra)

• Ho (Volta)

• Koforidua (Eastern)

• Axim (Western)

• Nyinahin (Ashanti)

• Dunkwa On-Offin (Central)

• Dormaa (Bono)

• Navrongo (Upper East)

• Yendi (Northern)

• Wa (Upper West)

• The Accra Sports Stadium, which has not been renovated in a decade, has now been renovated;

• Renovation works at the Essipong and the Kumasi Sports Stadia have commenced;

• We have also completed or continuing the construction of at least 29 AstroTurfs in several communities across the country, including Madina, Kyebi, Dompim Pepesa in Tarkwa Nsuem, in Manhyia South, Oda, Walewale, Fadama.

• Construction of a newly designed and funded New Edubiase Sports stadium is ongoing (the initial construction by the NDC was without documentation, design or funding)

SEA DEFENCE (Ongoing and Completed)

• The following sea defence projects were commenced after 2017 and are ongoing:

a. Axim,

b. Amanful Kumah,

c. Komenda,

d. Cape Coast,

e. Elmina, and

f. Anomabu

• The following sea defence projects were ongoing, when we came into office and we have completed them:

• Nkontompo,

• Aboadze,

• Adjoa,

• Blekusu,

• New Takoradi

PORTS AND FISH LANDING SITES (Ongoing and Completed)

• The Takoradi Port Expansion Project is progressing steadily.

• A Multi-Purpose Container Terminal at Takoradi commenced in 2019 and

• Dry Bulk Jetty at Takoradi is completed.

• Construction of Jamestown harbour has also started.

• Construction is ongoing at ten (10) fish landing sites namely :

• Axim, Dixcove, Senya Bereku, Gomoa Fetteh, Moree, Mumford, Teshie, Winneba, Elmina, and Keta.

AIRPORTS (Ongoing and Completed)

g. Construction of Kumasi Airport Phases II and III is 90% complete

h. Rehabilitation of Sunyani Airport is ongoing;

i. Construction of Tamale Airport Phase III is 30% complete

RAILWAYS (Ongoing and Completed)

The railway projects, being undertaken since 2017, include

• the completed rehabilitation of Accra – Tema (30 km),

• Achimota – Nsawam (33 km), and

• Kojokrom – Tarkwa (56 km) narrow gauge lines.

• Construction of the new standard gauge Western Line (Takoradi to Kumasi) has commenced.

• The Kojokrom to Manso section of 22km is ongoing.

• Railway Training School in Sekondi is complete

• Tema- Mpakadan railway line (97km) is ongoing.

SECURITY (Ongoing and Completed)

We have undertaken the largest investment in the security sector for any first term government since 1992

• Forward Operating Naval Base construction ongoing at Ezilinbo, Western region.

• In addition, since 2017, we have provided:

• 740 vehicles and three helicopters to Ghana Police Service.

• 190 vehicles to the Ghana Immigration Service

• 138 operational vehicles for the Ghana Armed Forces

• 73 Police Stations

• 22 Fire Service Stations

• Ghana Army Barracks Regeneration Projects

o 4 blocks of 16 flats - Accra

o 40 (2 bed) units – Tamale

o Barracks roads

o $100m Housing project – Kamina Barracks

o $100m housing project- Bawah Barracks

• Completion of Military Academy Training School (MATS), Teshie

• Expansion of Army Headquarters and Training School – New Ghana Army Headquarters Complex

• Naval Training Command Project

• New Military Cemetery

ENERGY (Ongoing and Completed)

• We started power extension and rural electrification to 3844 communities out of which 2824 communities are fully connected and 1020 are ongoing.

• Reverse Flow for West Africa Gas Pipeline – (Takoradi-Tema) completed

• Relocation of Karpower Barge to Takoradi

o Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (75% complete)

o Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (35% complete)

o Substation at Kanda (31% complete)

o Substation at Legon (31% Complete)

• Payment of GHC12 billion as at June 2020 for power we have not consumed due to power purchase agreements entered into by the NDC government

EDUCATION (Ongoing and Completed)

The infrastructure in the education sector is massive.

• We have undertaken a total of 3,251 infrastructure projects in the education sector. Of these, 1,597 have been completed (including 448 senior high school projects) and 1,654 ongoing.

• 27 E-Blocks completed

• Somanya University (which was inherited) has been completed

• 1,011 Senior High School projects (classrooms, dormitories, libraries, ICT Laboratories, etc.)

• 9 model science senior high schools

• 20 STEM Centers

• Upgrading and Rehabilitation of Polytechnics and Technical Institutes

o Tema Technical Institute

o Ashiaman Technical Institute

o Comboni Technical Institute

o Cape Coast Technical Institute

o Kumasi Technical Institute

o Bawku Technical Institute

o St. Joseph’s Technical Institute

o St. Paul’s Technical Institute

o Bolgatanga Technical Institute

• Construction of new infrastructure (Laboratory, Classrooms, hostels, administrative offices) and refurbishing of existing infrastructure in 34 National Vocational and Technical Institutes (NVTI’s).

• Construction of 2 new vocational training centres for foundry and machining

• Multipurpose Graduate School Complex – KNUST

• Regional Water and Sanitation Centre – KNUST

• 5-Storey Social Science Building Complex – KNUST

• 3-Storey Lecture Theatre for Medical Sciences- KNUST

• 6-Storey Lecture Hall and Office Complex – KNUST

• 6-Storey International Hostel - KNUST

• Library/Science Laboratory Building Complex - KNUST

• 5-Storey Student Hostel – Takoradi Technical University

• 4-Storey SRC Complex – Takoradi Technical University

• 4-Storey Classroom Block and Offices for Faculty – Kumasi Technical University

• 4-Storey Guest House – Accra Technical University

• Electrical and Electronic Engineering Workshop – Accra Technical University

• One-Storey Lecture Hall and Administration Block – UHAS

• 4-Storey 160-bed Hall of Residence – UHAS

• 4-Storey 8 unit 3-bedroom flat – UHAS

• 3 bedroom staff bungalow – UHAS

• 2-Storey School Petroleum Studies Block – UMAT

• Lecture Hall Complex – GIJ

• Science Park Project – Sunyani Technical University

• University Stores Block – Sunyani Technical University

• Renovation of Hotel Catering and Institutional Management Block – Bolgatanga Technical University

• Establishment of Amatrol Teaching and Learning Systems Laboratory

• Renovation of 7 Staff Bungalows – Wa Technical University

• Renovation of 2-Storey Lecture Hall and Classroom complex- Wa Technical University

Electrical Welding Workshop – UEW

• Technical Examination Unit – UEW

• Free WiFi to 722 Senior High schools and 46 Colleges of Education.

HOWEVER, LET ME EMPHASIZE, WE ARE NOT ONLY BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE. WE ARE BUILDING A NATION

Other policies implemented include:

1. Planting for Food and Jobs

2. Response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

a. Additional 24,285 health professionals recruited between March and June 2020

b. $100m preparedness plan

c. Cooked meals for 2.7 million vulnerable people

d. Dry food packages to 470,000 families

e. 50% basic salary allowances for frontline health workers

f. Waiver of income tax on the 50% additional allowances

g. Free water consumption for all Ghanaians

h. Free electricity for life-line consumers

i. 50% electricity discount for non-lifeline consumers

j. GHC750 million soft loan program for the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme to support SMEs and Creative Arts

k. GHC2 billion Guarantee Facility to support all large enterprises and job creation

l. Six month moratorium of principal repayments for selected businesses

m. Provision of a syndicated GHC3 billion to support industry, especially in the pharmaceutical, hospitality, service and manufacturing sectors.

3. The NPP government has abolished 17 taxes including excise duty on petroleum, VAT on financial services, real estate, domestic airline tickets, etc.

4. The NPP government has reduced import duties by between 30% and 50%.

5. Implemented Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

6. The NPP government has unfrozen public sector recruitment and hired 778,706 people into public sector jobs.

7. The NPP government has abolished the fees for post graduate medical training

8. The NPP government has increased the share of the DACF to PWDs by 50%

9. The NPP government has abolished market tolls for kayayei.

10. The NPP government has restored Teacher Training Allowances

11. The NPP government has restored Nursing Training Allowances.

12. The NPP government has restored Arabic teachers allowances.

13. The NPP government has doubled the capitation grant.

14. The NPP government has expanded School Feeding by 78%

15. The NPP government has expanded LEAP by 53%

16. The NPP government has absorbed the cost of BECE and WASSCE exam registrations

17. The NPP government has established the Zongo Development Fund and the Ministry for Inner City and Zongo Development which are addressing the needs of zongo and inner city communities.

18. The NPP government has rescued the financial system the NDC left on the brink of collapse and spent GHS21 billion to save the deposits of 4.6 million depositors

19. The government has paid arrears to statutory funds, road contractors, etc.

20. Implemented the National ID System

21. Implemented the Digital Property addressing system

22. Implemented the Mobile Money Interoperability

23. Implemented the Universal QR Code payment system

24. Created six new regions

25. The NPP government implemented Free SHS. 1.2 million children have benefited.

It is clear that the NPP government has not used the monies borrowed to invest in guinea fowls that subsequently flew to Burkina Faso.