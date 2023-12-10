Anas Aremeyaw Anas to premiere new investigative exposé in January

The acclaimed journalist, who has become synonymous with exposing corruption and injustices, has kept the details of his latest project shrouded in secrecy. Anas Aremeyaw Anas is renowned for his distinctive investigative style, often employing hidden cameras and disguises to infiltrate various sectors and unveil hidden truths.

The announcement of the impending premiere was made at the Disruption lab Network Event in Germany, where Anas engaged in a discussion with Stephanie Busari of CNN about the role of undercover journalism in combating organized crime in Africa.

Anas divulged that the documentary would be featured on BBC Africa Eye, stating, "The film that I have seen, likely to be released on BBC in January, shocked me. I can tell you, get ready for a shocker on the BBC Africa Eye. It will go globally, playing on the World Service and BBC Africa Eye. Even me, when I saw the film and got to the middle, I had to step away because the scenes are gory; people can be evil."

