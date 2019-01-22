Anas credited Hussein-Suale for the critical role he played in the success of the award winning documentary to expose corruption in football titled #Number12.

After receiving the award, Anas said "I receive this award in honour of my colleague, Ahmed. I know he would have been here with me to receive this award if not for the unfortunate incident. But we will never surrender, because journalism is not a crime."

The inaugural edition of the AIPS Sport Media Awards took place on Monday, January 21 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Speaking at the ceremony, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach expressed his gratitude to the media in its coverage of sporting events and its transmission of sporting values.

"Without you, the media, transporting our events and values to the world, we could not be successful or reach these worldwide audiences as we do now," Bach said. "Thank you very much for this great cooperation."

There was a minute silence observed at the awards for a Kenyan sports journalist who was a victim of the Dusit D2 attack in Nairobi and Ahmed Hussein-Suale.