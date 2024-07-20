RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Angry customers storm 'susu company' as manager allegedly flees to the US (videos)

Andreas Kamasah

Disappointment and anguish were captured on video in Nungua, Greater Accra Region, after customers of a 'Susu' company stormed its premises because the manager had allegedly left Ghana for the United States without first paying their investments.

“According to sources, the government shut down Dek-Nock Investment because it lacked a licence and was not legally registered. Additionally, the manager has left the country and cannot be located. His family members suspect he might have gone to the USA. Some customers have lost up to 60,000 cedis. Customers stormed the Nungua branch to get their money back, but still haven’t received any response,” @OfficialBigkay wrote to caption videos of heartbroken customers of Dek-Nock Investment thronging to its premises to ascertain the veracity of the loss of their contributions.

The videos, which have since been circulating on social media, show the disappointed customers wailing and lamenting their loss, while some disclose the amounts of money they invested in the allegedly now-collapsed investment company.

It is not the first time Ghanaians have fallen victim to such scams, resulting in the loss of millions of hard-earned investments. Currently, some of the cases are in court, with the government seeking to get justice for the victims, while in some cases there appears to be no hope for the victims.

At the time of this report, it is not clear if the latest development has got the attention of the relevant authorities, and what steps are being taken to protect the interest of the victims of this alleged fraud.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

