Angry customers storm 'susu company' as manager allegedly flees to the US (videos)

“According to sources, the government shut down Dek-Nock Investment because it lacked a licence and was not legally registered. Additionally, the manager has left the country and cannot be located. His family members suspect he might have gone to the USA. Some customers have lost up to 60,000 cedis. Customers stormed the Nungua branch to get their money back, but still haven’t received any response,” @OfficialBigkay wrote to caption videos of heartbroken customers of Dek-Nock Investment thronging to its premises to ascertain the veracity of the loss of their contributions.

The videos, which have since been circulating on social media, show the disappointed customers wailing and lamenting their loss, while some disclose the amounts of money they invested in the allegedly now-collapsed investment company.

It is not the first time Ghanaians have fallen victim to such scams, resulting in the loss of millions of hard-earned investments. Currently, some of the cases are in court, with the government seeking to get justice for the victims, while in some cases there appears to be no hope for the victims.