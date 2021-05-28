Angry youth block Accra-Kumasi highway over rampant accidents as police fires warning shots

Reports stated that the man was knocked down by a speedy vehicle at about 7:30 pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021, while crossing the road.
Some angry residents at Amanase, a community near Suhum on the main Accra-Kumasi highway have blocked the road in protest after a vehicle killed a man in an accident.
The body of the man was shredded and littered on the road.
The angry youth said they would only remove the roadblock when the drivers using the highway slows down.
During the blockade and the burning of the tyres on the road for almost an hour, armed Policemen stormed the scene to disperse the youth amidst the firing of warning shots.
The youth said at least 30 people have been knocked down since the road was constructed due to reckless driving and the absence of a footbridge to facilitate safe pedestrian crossing.
Richard Adu, the Deputy District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM said the pedestrian knockdowns in communities along the highway are alarming hence the Ghana Highway Authority must come to solve the situation.
