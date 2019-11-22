A man named Daniel Yevugah revealed the activities of the Concerned Citizens of Western Togoland in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM.

He said the group shares the same dreams as the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) but are not affiliated to them.

According to Yevugah, he was the First Vice President of the group which is bent on having the Volta Region detached from Ghana.

He further endorsed the activities of HSGF, insisting what they are doing is legal and not criminal.

He said the arrested secessionists deserve a fair trial at an international criminal court and not to a Ghanaian court.

This comes after the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Saturday declared their independence at a meeting in Ho in the Volta region.

Volta secessionists

The group has been demanding secession of the Volta Region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become an independent state.

Having declared independence of the Western Togoland state, the group said it will now head to the UN to seek validation.

Meanwhile, 10 members of HSGF have been arrested, while their leader, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, has been declared wanted.