Apologize to the Volta Region for your reckless vote comment – Minority to Akufo-Addo

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, called on the President to apologize to the victims for his “misguided statement.”

“It shows the government doesn’t really care that much about the people of Volta Region. On behalf of the people of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress Minority in Parliament wants to apologise to the people of the Volta Region for the statement made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We consider that statement very unfortunate, and this statement should not come from the father of the land in times like this. It surprises us, and we are really disappointed in the statement coming from H.E. the President. We call on him to also apologise to the people of Volta Region, in particular for what he said,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, also called on the government to compensate the victims of the spillage.

Pulse Ghana

We came here to give some relief items to you and not leave you in need. We believe all the affected persons will benefit from this. We are of the view that the Volta Region Authority should have given notice to us prior to the spillage.

“In some instances, the VRA should have ensured the spillage was done and did not affect communities and livelihoods. All we want the government to do now is to compensate the affected communities. Livelihoods, farms and houses have been affected and we want the government to see to the compensation of the affected persons,” Fifi Kwetey opined.