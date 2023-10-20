ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Apologize to the Volta Region for your reckless vote comment – Minority to Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to issue a public apology to the people of the Volta Region.

Minority leaders in Parliament
Minority leaders in Parliament

They said the President has to apologize for his comment he made about votes while commiserating with the victims who have been displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage earlier this week.

Recommended articles

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, called on the President to apologize to the victims for his “misguided statement.”

“It shows the government doesn’t really care that much about the people of Volta Region. On behalf of the people of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress Minority in Parliament wants to apologise to the people of the Volta Region for the statement made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We consider that statement very unfortunate, and this statement should not come from the father of the land in times like this. It surprises us, and we are really disappointed in the statement coming from H.E. the President. We call on him to also apologise to the people of Volta Region, in particular for what he said,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, also called on the government to compensate the victims of the spillage.

Relocate Akosombo Dam-induced flood victims to Saglemi houses – AFCSOs tells Akufo-Addo
Relocate Akosombo Dam-induced flood victims to Saglemi houses – AFCSOs tells Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

We came here to give some relief items to you and not leave you in need. We believe all the affected persons will benefit from this. We are of the view that the Volta Region Authority should have given notice to us prior to the spillage.

“In some instances, the VRA should have ensured the spillage was done and did not affect communities and livelihoods. All we want the government to do now is to compensate the affected communities. Livelihoods, farms and houses have been affected and we want the government to see to the compensation of the affected persons,” Fifi Kwetey opined.

During his visit, President Akufo-Addo asserted that he had visited to sympathize with the residents, regardless of whether they voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or not.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akosombo Dam

#AkosomboDamSpillage: Tema will be wiped into the sea if… — VRA warns

Dzifa Gomashie

Akufo-Addo came to the Volta Region just to insult us – Dzifa Gomashie

John Mahama

‘This is false’ – Mahama reacts to ‘disinformation from Office of the President of Ghana’

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba

Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba resign from National Cathedral Board of Trustees