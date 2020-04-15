He was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Alexander Kodwo Abban who has been reassigned as Deputy Minister for Communications, replacing Vincent Sowah Odotei, MP for La Dadekotopon, whose appointment has been revoked.

Dr. Okoe Boye was nominated for the position last week before parliamentary sittings were suspended by the Speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye.

Dr Okoe Boye says Korle Bu will soon get a new CEO

The procedures leading up to the vetting including invitations for memoranda about the nominee appear to have been abridged leading to the vetting today.