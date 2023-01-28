A/R: Police fraternity, Senior officers bid farewell to Police officer who died in fire with family

dead-6 Pulse Ghana

His wife, 32-year-old Millicent Akyaa Agyei, and the three-month-old child, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo who died in the incident were also buried.

The late officer and his family perished after a fire gutted a police apartment at Apromase on January 16, 2023.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare who visited the scene after the incident instructed the immediate relocation of all police officers and their families from a housing facility at Apromase to another location.

The Police and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The Inspector General of Police had said there will be a comprehensive structural and technical assessment of the facility as part of the investigations.

The Police administration also deployed clinical psychologists to provide psycho-social support to the victim.

Relatives and colleagues of the late police officer and his wife broke down in tears when their remains were being taken to the cemetery at Adomfe.

The coffin of the late police officer was draped in a Ghana Police Service flag with a service cap placed on it.

Both coffins were escorted by Senior Police Officers in a procession and a final gun salute at the cemetery to honor the late officer.

Colleagues of the late police officer described him as hardworking and a committed member of the service.

Senior Police Officers who were present included; Director-General administration, COP Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohunu, Director-General of Legal and Prosecution, COP. Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye and Director-General, Human Resource Development, COP Mr. Frederick Adu Anim.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah led other Government appointees to console the bereaved family.