Asabke Alandi sentenced to death by hanging for Adams Mahama’s murder

The court presided over by Justice Merley Wood, therefore, convicted Alandgi on the charge of conspiracy to murder.

The court said the President of the Republic shall direct where his body would be laid after he had been hanged.

However, on the charge of murder, the jury returned a 4-3 decision. This has left his legal team quite disturbed.

“My lady will see that the accused person was charged for two offences. Just like the first accused the members of the jury were undecided on the charge which arguably is the more serious of the two offences. This decision is no doubt subject to several interpretations and consequences and decisions after today’s sitting. In mitigation, therefore, we respectfully pray this court to tamper justice with mercy to come up with a decision that is favourable to all. This is definitely not the last time we’ll hear about this case,” his lawyer stated.

Chief State Attorney, Marina Appiah Opare however pointed out that the court did not have much of a choice.

“It is very clear from section 24 of Act 29 that the punishment for conspiracy to commit an offence is the same punishment that is meted out to the substantive offence and in this case the substantive offence is murder and the punishment for murder is death so the punishment for conspiracy to commit murder is death. That is what the statute says. The hands of this court are tied. There are no lesser punishment.”