The Ghanaian royals are part of a list of high-profile dignitaries from Africa to be present at Westminster Abbey to witness the coronation of King Charles III
Asantehene and wife Lady Julia adorned in Kente at King Charles III coronation in Westminster Abbey
Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu and his wife Lady Julia were spotted at the crowning of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey ensembled in Kente.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s presence at the event has been heralded as significant not only because of his status as an important figure in Ghanaian culture and politics but also because of the historical ties between the Ashanti Kingdom and the United Kingdom.
Otomfuor was adorned in his rich Kente, accessorized with gold jewelry, his wife Lady Julia also looked ravishing in a two-piece Kente slit and Kaba showcasing rich Ghanaian tradition and culture amidst the cheers and applause from the seated crowd.
The Ashanti Kingdom has a long and rich history, dating back to the 17th century when the Ashanti people established a powerful empire.
King Charles formally crowned today as monarch in a ceremony witnessed by over 2,200 dignitaries across the world.
