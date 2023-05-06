ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Asantehene and wife Lady Julia adorned in Kente at King Charles III coronation in Westminster Abbey

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu and his wife Lady Julia were spotted at the crowning of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey ensembled in Kente.

Otomfuor Osei Tutu and Lady Julia
Otomfuor Osei Tutu and Lady Julia

The Ghanaian royals are part of a list of high-profile dignitaries from Africa to be present at Westminster Abbey to witness the coronation of King Charles III

Recommended articles

Asantehene X Lady Julia
Asantehene X Lady Julia Pulse Ghana
Otomfuor Osei Tutu and Lady Julia
Otomfuor Osei Tutu and Lady Julia Pulse Ghana

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s presence at the event has been heralded as significant not only because of his status as an important figure in Ghanaian culture and politics but also because of the historical ties between the Ashanti Kingdom and the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otomfuor was adorned in his rich Kente, accessorized with gold jewelry, his wife Lady Julia also looked ravishing in a two-piece Kente slit and Kaba showcasing rich Ghanaian tradition and culture amidst the cheers and applause from the seated crowd.

The Ashanti Kingdom has a long and rich history, dating back to the 17th century when the Ashanti people established a powerful empire.

King Charles formally crowned today as monarch in a ceremony witnessed by over 2,200 dignitaries across the world.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richest women in Ghana

Here are the 10 richest women in Ghana

Community

8 funny town names in Ghana you need to know

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

I didn’t leak the galamsey report – Professor Frimpong Boateng

Simon Osei-Mensah

Blaming NPP for Ghana’s economic difficulties makes me angry – Ashanti Regional Minister