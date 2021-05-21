RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Aseidu Nketia must apologise for ‘women’s bathroom’ comment relating to Jean Mensa – Adom-Otchere

Emmanuel Ayamga

The host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has hit out at Johnson Asiedu Nketia over his comments regarding the recent forum organised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The NDC General Secretary was critical of EC Chair Jean Mensa following the party’s boycotting the Commission’s two-day forum.

Speaking on Accra-based Angel FM, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the EC was wrong to announce reforms without the NDC being present.

He, therefore, rubbished the reforms announced by the EC, while referring to the forum as a gathering at a “women’s bathroom”.

Reacting to this on Thursday’s edition of Good Evening Ghana, Adom-Otchere described Asiedu Nketia as a bigot.

He further insisted that the NDC General Secretary must apologise for his comments against the EC Chair.

“Bush talk. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, 21st century [and you’re aiming’ bigotry against women. ‘They’re in women’s bathroom’ because the Electoral Commissioner is a woman?” he said.

“This is a very serious matter that I expect the NDC women to take it up. Did you see the expression on his face, his body language?

“That’s how you treat women in this country, at this time, because you have a problem with Jean Mensa? That is terrible!”

Watch the video below:

