Ashanti Region: Police arrest two armed robbers

The Police also succeeded in arresting two of his accomplices, Kwaku Boateng alias Form Noede and Kojo Gyamfi.

According to the police, "The two are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice."

Police retrieved a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE pistol which was used to fire at the officers, and thirteen (13) rounds of live ammunition.

The deceased, Issaka Muniru, and his robbery syndicate have been involved in a series of robberies within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs for years.

Before his demise, Issaka Muniru was standing trial with three other accomplices Ernest Agyei Badu alias gangster, Rider, and MBY at the Nkawie Circuit Court for robbing one Pastor Emmanuel Barfour Awuah of Abuakwa Abakomadi at gunpoint on 26th May 2021 and making away with his two (2) gold wrist watches, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

The Police said the deceased was granted bail by the court but he jumped the bail and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. His accomplices are still attending a trial at the court.

The police in a statement said "In another robbery where Issaka Muniru, now deceased, was named as the gang leader, three other members of his gang, Charles Kojo Fosu, Yaw Anim, and Paul Osafo were arrested by the police but he managed to escape. The three suspects have since been remanded into prison custody."

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commended the personnel of the Regional Intelligence and Operations teams who conducted the operation.