Ashigbey urges police to arrest armed men who attacked Erastus Asare Donkor and team

The squad was forcibly kidnapped by almost 10 highly armed individuals, transported to an unidentified site, beaten mercilessly, and subsequently left.

The team was filming the damage caused by illegal mining when the attack took place.

Recently restored sections of the Asenanyo Forest Reserve have experienced another wave of destruction, with streams that flow into the Ankobra River also being contaminated.

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Manso Edubia police station, urging authorities to investigate and take swift action.

Erastus Asare Donkor, an award-winning journalist, is well-known for his advocacy against illegal mining and environmental destruction.

He told JoyNews that the police have yet to make any arrests regarding the incident.

Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, is calling on the IGP to take immediate action on the matter.

"If the judiciary had been attacked if the Executive had been attacked, if the Legislature or the Judiciary had been attacked is this the attitude the police are going to show?" he asked.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu is pushing further, demanding the arrest of the mining site's owners for violating the Vigilantism and Related Offenses law.

"The owners must be the first to be taken in. In the facts of this case, they hired other persons to commit a crime for them, so they have to be taken in. I am seeing the Vigilantism and Related Offenses Act being applicable."

The lawyer explained that "the police can't be heard to say they are now looking for the thugs, themselves, no, invite the owners."

"This is an open and shut. The owners have to be told to answer themselves. It's not only about the thugs."

Illegal mining, or "galamsey," poses significant threats to the environment and public health in Ghana, leading to deforestation, water pollution, and soil degradation, which undermine agriculture and local livelihoods. It also increases health risks due to toxic exposure and accidents at poorly regulated mining sites.

In response, the government has implemented measures such as Operation Vanguard and Operation Halt to combat illegal mining through military and police interventions, as well as community mining programs to encourage regulated practices.

