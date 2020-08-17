He was found hanging with a sponge tied to his neck from the window around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The Assin Akropong community has been thrown into a state of mourning. The deceased is among the final year JHS 3 students preparing to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) in September.

The sister of the deceased, Afia Tinkoranmaa, disclosed that the deceased did not show any sign of worry.

She noted that she sent the deceased to fetch her water around 5:40 p.m.

She said "I sent him to fetch water, within 20 minutes, I was informed that my brother has committed suicide. He did not show any sign of worry."

Police in Assin Fosu hurriedly rushed to the scene and conveyed the body to the mortuary for preservation at St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu.