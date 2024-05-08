In a letter to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General cited the substantial public interest in the anti-gay bill as the rationale for the appeal.
Attorney General advocates for live broadcasting of proceedings of anti-gay bill
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has urged the Chief Justice to permit live coverage of proceedings concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, often known as the anti-LGBTQ bill.
"Respectfully, in view of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill) I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake a coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill.
"The cases under reference are as follows: Supreme Court 1. Dr. Amanda Odoi v The Speaker of Parliament and Another (Suit No. J1/13/2023), and 2. Richard Dela Sky v The Parliament of Ghana and Another (Suit No. J1/9/2024).
"High Court 1. Mr. Paul Boama-Sefa v The Speaker of Parliament and Another (Suit No. D45/SF.128/2023), and 2. Dr. Prince Obiri-Korang v The Attorney-General (Suit No. J1/18/2021)
"It is my respectful view that the transparency to be engendered by a coverage of the proceedings would be in the best interest of the administration of justice."
The anti-gay legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.
Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.
In the wake of growing concerns from the diplomatic community and international organizations regarding the anti-LGBT+ bill, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to allay fears while reaffirming Ghana's commitment to human rights.
He assured the international community that Ghana has no intentions of regressing on its commitment to human rights, despite the passage of the controversial bill.
