Attorney General advocates for live broadcasting of proceedings of anti-gay bill

"Respectfully, in view of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill) I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake a coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill.

"The cases under reference are as follows: Supreme Court 1. Dr. Amanda Odoi v The Speaker of Parliament and Another (Suit No. J1/13/2023), and 2. Richard Dela Sky v The Parliament of Ghana and Another (Suit No. J1/9/2024).

"High Court 1. Mr. Paul Boama-Sefa v The Speaker of Parliament and Another (Suit No. D45/SF.128/2023), and 2. Dr. Prince Obiri-Korang v The Attorney-General (Suit No. J1/18/2021)

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is my respectful view that the transparency to be engendered by a coverage of the proceedings would be in the best interest of the administration of justice."

The anti-gay legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.

In the wake of growing concerns from the diplomatic community and international organizations regarding the anti-LGBT+ bill, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to allay fears while reaffirming Ghana's commitment to human rights.