Bagbin summons Parliament to reconvene November 7 after indefinite adjournment

Andreas Kamasah

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for the House to reconvene on Thursday, 7 November 2024, at 10:00 AM.

The session is scheduled to take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, where lawmakers will resume vital discussions that have been on hold for several weeks.

This decision comes after a prolonged deadlock caused by a ruling from the Speaker regarding vacant seats in Parliament. Speaker Bagbin declared the seats for Fomena, Amenfi Central, Suhum, and Agona West vacant, prompting a strong reaction from the Majority caucus, which contended that the Speaker’s actions undermined their representation.

In a notable turn of events, the Supreme Court intervened, issuing a stay on the Speaker’s declaration after Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed a writ prior to the Speaker’s decision. This ruling temporarily reinstated the disputed seats and underscored the ongoing tensions between the Majority and Minority factions within Parliament.

The situation further intensified when the Speaker adjourned the sitting after the Minority caucus seized control of the Majority side of the House, taking advantage of their numerical superiority stemming from the Speaker’s ruling. This unprecedented action raised alarms about the operational integrity of Parliament and the urgency for a prompt resolution to restore order.

In light of the ongoing stalemate, the Majority initiated a recall of Parliament. Their push to reconvene was driven by pressing legislative matters that required immediate attention. The Majority stressed the importance of resuming legislative activities to ensure that critical policies and programmes are not delayed.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

