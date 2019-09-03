Dr. Edward Kwapong. the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) disclosed this in an interview with Accra based Citi FM.

“Pay levels will be increased by 12 percent for all public service workers. It takes care of the cost of living, it takes care of their contribution to the cost of living, consumer price index and all that. Several factors go into determining the rates that we carve year after year."

“We know that following the introduction of the Single Pay Policy, we have created or set up a platform called the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiation Committee where government, being the biggest employer meets with Organised Labour that is TUC and the affiliate unions as well as professional associations to determine the base pay year after year so, we put together a committee from both sides and then we work out what should be the minimum", he said.

Last week, government announced that National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) has gone up 11 percentage point over the 2019 NDMW of GHC 10.65 to GHC11.82, effective from January 1, 2020.

He said the agreement was reached at the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) meeting on Monday, August 26, where they concluded negotiations and the NTC recommended that the minimum wage should be tax-exempt.