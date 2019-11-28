The report shows that out of the 9,034 persons who were convicted last year, a whopping 5,888 representing 55.18 percent had only completed basic education followed by convicts who had no formal education recording 1,495 which represents 16.55 percent and students who completed their senior high school. 1,427 were convicted representing 15.79 percent.

The report also shows that out of the 9,034 persons who were convicted last year, 4,813 representing 53.28 percent were Christians while 1,809 practiced Islam.

Traditional religion had 1,029 convict which is 11.39 percent, other religion recorded 964 representing 10.67 and Non-Religious had the fewest with 419 which is 4.64 percent.

On the admission of foreigners, the report said 445 African have been jailed in Ghanaian prisons with Nigeria recording the highest figure of 156.

There are 112 Togolese in Ghana’s prisons, 59 are Burkinabe and 49 Nigeriens.