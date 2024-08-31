Battery stolen from newly-purchased DRIP tipper truck in Konongo

The DRIP equipment had been stationed at the Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly premises while awaiting the completion of operator training.

The theft was discovered during a routine test of the heavy-duty equipment, leaving officials in a state of confusion.

According to media reports, the Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akim Central, Robert Yaw Kwaakye, voiced his concern, noting that such incidents could impede the government’s developmental efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Kwaakye also mentioned that the Assembly would increase surveillance to protect the equipment.

Armed robbers jailed 120 years and 105 years in Ashanti Region

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile the Ghana Police Service has secured the conviction of five armed robbers involved in a series of criminal activities, including robbery, conspiracy, abetment of crime, and dishonest receiving in the Ashanti Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The convicted individuals, Jeffrey Dwomoh, Clifford Opoku, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Prince Opuni, and Henry Kusi Marfo, were arrested in 2023 along with two other suspects, Richard Dogbatsey and William Ansah, in connection with multiple robberies and carjacking incidents.

Jeffrey Dwomoh and Clifford Opoku were found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Both were sentenced to 120 years of imprisonment with hard labour.

Kwabena Kyei Barfour, who was convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen items, received a sentence of 105 years.

Prince Opuni, who was involved in the incident, was found guilty of reckless and inconsiderate driving.

He was fined 350 penalty units, failing which he would serve a 10-month custodial sentence with hard labour. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of GH¢5,000 for causing damage to a police vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Kusi Marfo, who supplied ammunition to facilitate the robberies, was fined 1,050 penalty units, with the alternative of serving a 15-month custodial sentence in hard labour. Marfo has since paid the court fine.