He received the jab at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Monday, March 1, 2021, together with his wife, Samira Bawumia on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Dr. Bawumia in an address called on Ghanaians to cooperate with the exercise, and discard any myths and conspiracy theories about the vaccine.

He said the vaccine is safe and that if it was not safe, the President would not have approved it or availed himself of the exercise.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo received the jab at the 37 Military Hospital.

Before receiving the vaccine, he said "I decided to take it [the vaccine] publicly to clear all doubts and urge everyone to also accept the vaccine."

He added: "It's important to state that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it. So everybody in Ghana should feel comfortable about taking the vaccine. It is important that everybody at the end of the day is vaccinated. That is our objective."

Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

