The distribution included vehicles, motorbikes and pick-up trucks to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

These presentations according to the Vice President, H.E Alhaji Dr Mamudu Bawumia, is a continuous demonstration of the government committed to ensuring that logistics are available to Institutions for their efficiency and effective administration.

The vehicles which were procured by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) included 365 double cabin Isuzu pickups and 493 motorbikes.

Out of the 365 Isuzu pickup trucks distributed, 206 have been allocated to MMDCEs, 105 to the Ministry of Education and its various agencies. The remaining trucks will be given to some selected Senior High Schools.

The 493 motorbikes are to aid the work of circuit supervisors in various districts.

The distribution of the vehicles at the Black Stars Square in Accra is in line with the government’s plan to pursue several reforms in the educational sector to improve learning outcomes in schools.