He made the presentation on Sunday, October 25, 2020, when he visited the site of the disaster.

He later held a meeting with the survivors and relatives of the deceased.

He wished the survivors speedy recovery and consoled the families of the dead and promised that the government would take over all the medical expenses.

He commended the rescue team, made up of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Ambulance Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, soldiers from the 48 Engineers Regiment, and the Achiase Jungle Warfare School, as well as volunteers from the neighbouring communities for their hard work.

Dr. Bawumia praised Kwabena Buahene, aka Cote d'Ivoire, an Oda-based taxi driver, for his contributions towards the removal of the 30 people.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alfa Gold Ghana Limited, Alfred Nyarko Kissi, also presented a cheque for GH¢10,000 for the upkeep of the eight survivors and the funeral expenses of the 22.

Deaths recorded

At least 22 people, including a baby, were killed when an unfinished three-storey building collapsed.

Among the dead are 11 women, a baby, and 10 men.

Some members of the Church of Prosperity were resting in the building after holding a prayer session when the accident occurred.

About 65 worshippers were in the building at the time of the collapse.