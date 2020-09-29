President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sent the delegation following the passing of Madam Victoria Agbotui in the early hours of Thursday, 24 September 2020.

She died at the age of 101 after recently celebrating her birthday on September 9, 2020.

Reports say the native of Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region had been unwell for a sometime before her demise.

Vice President Dr Bawumia expressed the government's deepest sympathies to Rawlings and the bereaved family for the loss.

During Mr Rawlings’ 20-year-rule of Ghana, the late Madam Victoria Agbotui stood solidly behind him to the extent of heading the catering department at the presidency.