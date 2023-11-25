These candidates have been summoned to WAEC's offices to provide explanations regarding alleged irregularities detected during the examination process. As a result of these investigations, the council has decided to withhold the results of certain subjects for these candidates.
BECE candidates under scrutiny over exam malpractice
Thousands of candidates who were eligible to participate in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are currently under investigation by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) due to suspected malpractice.
Parents of the affected candidates have been accompanying their children to WAEC's offices in the Ashanti Region, expressing their concerns about the situation.
The examination council, (WAEC) had previously announced on November 9, 2023, that the scripts of 22,270 candidates in specific subjects were being withheld and scrutinized due to reported cases of mass cheating.
This revelation came after WAEC initially released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both public schools and private candidates.
The council has indicated that the outcomes of these investigations could lead to the cancellation or release of the results, depending on the findings.
