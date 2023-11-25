BECE candidates under scrutiny over exam malpractice

Parents of the affected candidates have been accompanying their children to WAEC's offices in the Ashanti Region, expressing their concerns about the situation.

The examination council, (WAEC) had previously announced on November 9, 2023, that the scripts of 22,270 candidates in specific subjects were being withheld and scrutinized due to reported cases of mass cheating.

This revelation came after WAEC initially released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both public schools and private candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT