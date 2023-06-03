ADVERTISEMENT
BECE will not be scraped – GES

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has cleared rumors that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will not be canceled.

Invigilator was applying the rules – GES says after female BECE candidate defecated on herself in exam hall

His reaction comes amidst the rising rumors that junior high school pupils will no longer write the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

“Please do not communicate that we are no more writing BECE. BECE is not canceled. We are writing and even those who are in Junior High School Two would also write.“

The Director-General of GES, Dr. Nkansah in a discussion on the current BECE grading system, a forum organized by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and dubbed, ‘The Fundamentals of the BECE Grading System'

Dr. Nkansah outlined challenges associated with the BECE grading system saying all loopholes will be addressed by the service.

Also speaking, Mr. Felix Akuffo-Badoo, A former Head of the Test Administration Division, WAEC, said Ghana adopted the Standard Nine (Stanine) grading system for examination.

According to him, the system was found to be the best that could be used for both certification and selection in the early years of the education reforms.

Mr. Akuffo-Badoo, therefore, stressed the need to revisit the various recommendations of all Education Review Committees concerning the BECE Grading System by stakeholders.

The discussion sought to bring clarity to the current BECE grading systems as against the performances of students, bringing together representatives from the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, GES, and the Ministry of Education, among others.

