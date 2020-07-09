The Council said they’ve had enough of the politicians’ deliberate disregard of traditional authority.

Kwame Darko, who is a spokesperson for the traditional council, said political parties can campaign in the media but must not step foot in Berekum and its environs to campaign.

“Berekum Traditional Council has suspended all political parties rallies. They can campaign anywhere and in the media, but they can’t come to Berekum,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“The Regional Minister doesn’t respect the chiefs and elders because we took Nanahene and Nanahemaa to Sunyani High court because they have demolished the toilet facility at the station. Because the MP, Regional Minister, and the Presiding Member are not prepared to solve the problem that is why we have decided to ban and not allow any political party to campaign in Berekum stool land.”

This follows a standoff between the Traditional Council and the Assembly over the construction of a toilet facility at the Berekum Lorry station.

Citi News reports that the construction of the project began after the Brekuman Youth Association decided to pull down the old structure to put up a new one for residents.

Unhappy with the development, some members of the ruling NPP and the Assembly are said to have filed a suit against the Traditional Council.