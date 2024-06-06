Bernard Mornah, Mensah Thompson and others petition CHRAJ to investigate Cecilia Dapaah

The theft incident, which revealed the loss of significant sums of money and luxury items, initially brought Dapaah into the public eye. Reported stolen were $1 million, €300,000, and GH¢350,000 in cash, alongside luxury handbags valued at $35,000 and jewellery worth $95,000. These revelations caused public outrage, particularly in light of Ghana's economic struggles and the devaluation of the cedi.

Following her resignation, Dapaah was apprehended by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which uncovered over GH¢48 million in her bank accounts. Despite a seven-month investigation involving the FBI, the OSP dropped the charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence and transferred the case to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). EOCO subsequently returned the docket to the OSP, also citing insufficient evidence.

On 20 May, the petitioners appealed to CHRAJ to examine Ms Dapaah’s assets, which reportedly include $1,390,000, €300,000, and GH₵3,212,007, along with multiple bank accounts in both cedis and dollars. They emphasised the need for this investigation, noting, ‘…More importantly, we are fortified in the need for this investigation because during interrogation by the OSP as to the source of her income, Madam Cecilia Dapaah could not give any proper explanation.’

The CHRAJ has yet to comment on the petition, but the call for transparency and accountability in public office continues to resonate amid ongoing economic challenges in the country.

Read the full petition below:

