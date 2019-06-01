"Increase the peace," BET International wrote on Instagram, mentioning the handle of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy on the platform.

The two artistes have had their relationship deteriorate so low over the years, and it reached an unimaginable height during the 20th Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

They misconducted themselves during Ghana's biggest music awards night, resulting in the organizers banning them indefinitely.

They were also to return the awards they won on the night, organizers Charterhouse ordered.

However, on Thursday May 30, 2019, the two artistes met for the first time after the incident to iron out their differences.

The meeting was reportedly organized by one Kofi Abban, a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

He is best known as the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.