He said the mere thought of it shows an admission of failure on the part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government on the economy.

“They [government] failed, struggling is a small word, they have failed and clearly the reality has dawned on them that it is not just propaganda, it is not just arresting the cedi and giving the keys to the IGP knowing that you have done nothing about it”, he said.

Ato Forson accused the government of engaging in propaganda in relation to the cedi trading against the major currencies.

He stated that the government “should have done something better and not to engage in propaganda”.

“Unfortunately, they presented a political statement, trying to be very political but in the end, they had bloodied nose because it doesn’t gel,” he stressed.

Yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament that President Akufo-Addo has instructed him to form a bi-partisan committee to probe the cedi.

Ato Forson also said the Minority side are ready to offer assistance on the bi-partisan committee, “and anytime they call on us, we will stop whatever we are doing and help them … in the interest of the larger population of Ghana”.

The cedi hit an all-time low on 12 March 2019 when it recorded a rate of GHS5.86: $1.