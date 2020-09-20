The renowned legislator was part of persons who graduated at the 54th Virtual Congregation on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Ato Forson, who is the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in Central Region, graduated with a PhD in Business and Management (Finance option).

The lawmaker is an economist, chartered accountant, entrepreneur and tax professional with experience spanning more than two decades.

He also has two masters degrees – a Master of Science in Taxation from the Prestigious University of Oxford, UK and a Master of Science degree in Economics from

He also has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the London South Bank University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ghana.

Ato Forson served in various roles during the John Mahama administration, including being Deputy Minister of Finance from April 2013 to January 2017.

He was also on the Economic Management Team and the Board of Directors of the Bank of Ghana.

In addition, the legislator was a member of the Board of Ghana Cocoa Board, while also serving as Ghana’s Alternate Governor at the IMF and the World Bank.