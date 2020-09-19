The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer was bestowed with the honour on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Mahama was given the stool name Nana Beyeman Kwame Ababio I, after he was taken through the customary rites.

The rites for his enstoolment was led by the Chief of Jema and Kyidomhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Nana Amponsah Gyan II.

John Mahama enstooled Chief in Bono East region

The Chief praised Mahama for overseeing massive developmental projects in the community when he was President.

Acknowledging projects like roads, water and schools legacies of the erstwhile NDC administration, Nana Amponsah Gyan II said Mahama deserved to be honoured.

He, therefore, urged his subjects to vote massively for Mahama and the NDC in the December polls.